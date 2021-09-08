Gestalt Diagnostics Named To Top 10 Healthcare Workflow Solution Providers, 2021 By Gestalt Diagnostics Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gestalt Diagnostics has been named in the Top 10 Healthcare Workflow Solution Providers for 2021 by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine. Healthcare Tech Outlook publishes an annual listing of the Top 10 companies that are at the forefront of solving healthcare workflow challenges who have a direct impact through technology."We are excited to be ranked as one of the Top 10 Solution Providers in this annual listing," says Gestalt's COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "It is rewarding to see that our goal of providing intuitive, interoperable digital solutions that help transform the pathology workflow has been recognized in the granting of this award. We focus on having a major impact on improvements in efficiency, patient safety, quality, and cost reductions through robust, automated workflow. Our belief is that by delivering products with these core goals in mind, we will have a significant impact on the operations within the healthcare facility, for the pathologist and the clinician, and ultimately provide faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment for the patient."Gestalt Diagnostics has proven digital expertise. Our PathFlow solution is a single, streamlined platform supporting modules for Professional use by the pathologist in laboratories, for Educational use in academic settings in addition to onboarding, training and credentialing of pathologists for healthcare entities, and for Research projects supporting a variety of uses to include collaboration with pharma and biobanking. Gestalt's solution is geared toward laboratories of all sizes from the small independent facility to large integrated delivery networks. We include a universal digital viewer that allows images from different scanners to be read in a single viewer. We have coupled this with our philosophy of interoperability that enables true data exchange between different laboratory information management systems, EMR, EHRs, Artificial Intelligence algorithms and a variety of other laboratory applications simultaneously and transparently to the end user. Integrating AI directly into our workflow provides immediate access to diagnostic and computational aids for cancer to the pathologist. Whether you are working locally or globally – our platform provides the solid technical capabilities to bring your organization seamlessly and expeditiously into the digital age of healthcare.About Gestalt Diagnostics Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who has developed PathFlow, a software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. This product was originally developed, by what is now Gestalt's team, to support a fully digital reading platform for radiology. The radiology platform is used in leading hospitals across the United States and supports more than 13 million studies annually. Gestalt has redesigned this proven, robust solution as an enterprise cloud-based solution to work in the laboratory space – engineered for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gestalt-diagnostics-named-to-top-10-healthcare-workflow-solution-providers-2021-301371438.htmlSOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter