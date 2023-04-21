Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

PAIP 2023 Challenge Winner and MICCAI 2022 ACROBAT Challenge Winner

SPOKANE, Wash., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics is honored to have taken 1st place in both International challenges. Hundreds of groups participated in each challenge and Gestalt's algorithms achieved highest ranking.


