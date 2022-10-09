Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

 By Gestalt Diagnostics

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PathFlow® Viewer and Automated Workflow Now European Regulatory Cleared for Use in Primary Diagnosis*

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., a leading provider of award-winning digital pathology solutions, announced today that it has received CE-IVD marks for two of the main components of PathFlow. Both the PathFlow viewer and the proprietary, automated workflows now have European regulatory clearance for broad use in clinical, education, and research laboratories.

Tags