Get More Plastic Surgery & Spa Social Media Leads With Price Simulator® In 2021 By Price Simulator Oct 12, 2021 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media is vital in the plastic surgery and spa markets. In these results-based industries, the visual focus of social media can attract followers and leads alike. However, if your website is not engaging or intuitive, this can lead to the leads you do garner from social media to bounce. realdrseattle® created a web application called Price Simulator® to help plastic surgeons and spas capture more leads from social media.When a social media user clicks from your profile to your website, they are obviously interested in your services. If they cannot find what they are looking for, they will likely move on to a competitor. Through market research, realdrseattle® discovered that over half of leads for the plastic surgery and spa industries click on the website link to find pricing.If pricing does not exist on the website, users are two times more likely to bounce. Therefore, Price Simulator® provides an engaging and mutually beneficial way for leads to obtain preliminary pricing information. This retains more leads from social media and can boost the authority of your profile, earn more followers in the long run, and ultimately deliver more leads. Current Price Simulator® clients have seen a 400% increase in leads and conversion rates after implementing the tool of their website. One client, Dr. Alberico Sessa, of Sarasota Surgical Arts, says, "I've never been busier than after I started using Price Simulator®. I had to hire an associate because I couldn't keep up."Try out a demo of Price Simulator® before committing to see the power for yourself. Also, when you sign up online get your first 30 days free of charge.About Price Simulator®: Price Simulator® (https://pricesimulator.com/) is a web app designed specifically to get more leads for plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, spas, and medical spas. Easily integrated on an existing website, Price Simulator® is the top lead generation tool in the medical and cosmetic fields. Created by realdrseattle®, an agency founded on plastic surgery and medical marketing, Price Simulator® is perfectly catered to serve both the medical and cosmetic industries. Contact: Tyler BirchPhone: 206-973-7865Email: tylerbirch@realdrseattle.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-more-plastic-surgery--spa-social-media-leads-with-price-simulator-in-2021-301398125.htmlSOURCE Price Simulator Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Social Media Simulator Software Economics Internet Computer Science Plastic Surgery Price Spa Plastic Surgeon Website Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter