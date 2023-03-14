GHX logo (PRNewsfoto/GHX)

Annual List Honors Health System Supply Chains for Outstanding Operational Performance

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced its list of the Best 50 supply chains for 2022, which recognizes the top performing hospitals and health systems in North America. These 50 distinguished provider organizations are standard-bearers for the industry, improving operational performance while driving down costs through supply chain automation and innovation. This year's recipients will be honored at the 2023 GHX Summit taking place May 9 -12, 2023 at the Hilton Chicago.


