GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance)

GI Alliance (PRNewsfoto/GI Alliance)

 By GI Alliance, Apollo, Waud Capital Partners

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Apollo Hybrid Value Strategy is new strategic capital partner

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest GI physician practice management company, announced that it has completed its physician-led buyout facilitated by a $785 million non-control investment from Apollo Hybrid Value funds ("Apollo").  Apollo will serve as a long-term strategic partner to GI Alliance, helping to further strengthen its existing practices and future growth.

Tags