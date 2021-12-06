Give a Gift To The Planet This Season With Carbon Reducing Window Films By International Window Film Association Dec 6, 2021 Dec 6, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While upcoming holidays may be a busy period for consumers, the season provides the opportunity to give a gift to both the planet and their budget by scheduling home improvements now that can be completed later in the year with industry window film professionals.To help better understand the many benefits of window film for the home, the International Window Film Association (IWFA) has an infographic briefly describing 12 reasons why professionally installed window film can help consumers and help the planet."The holidays can be a hectic time, but consumers should not lose sight of the many ways they can stay healthy, wealthy and wise, with professionally installed window film," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "An installation of window film on single or dual pane glass may update the window to today's more demanding energy criteria to reduce carbon emissions and save our landfills from discarded window frames and glass, that often cannot be recycled," added Smith. Whether at home, the office or in a vehicle, window films offer a high-tech and cost-effective way to help control energy use, provide safety benefits, protect both skin and eyes from harmful UV rays, and reduce fading of home and office furnishings too.The IWFA offers a fast and free window film locator on its website to help consumers get in touch with local window film companies, so they may schedule an in-home estimate and obtain additional information about the different kind of window film products that are available to address their energy, safety and UV needs. Window Films can be installed in a day or less and may update existing windows at about one-tenth the cost of replacement windows, so homeowners can reduce their carbon emissions and recoup the cost of the window film installation at a faster rate than new windows.The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. Like us on Facebook and see more information on YouTube. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/give-a-gift-to-the-planet-this-season-with-carbon-reducing-window-films-301438055.htmlSOURCE International Window Film Association  