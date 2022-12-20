...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Give Kids the Gift of Positive Self-talk this Holiday Season with a Free Coaching Story Gift Pack Released by Adventures in Wisdom
If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift for kids that will last a lifetime, then download the free Coaching Story Gift Pack that teaches children about positive self-talk, the mindset skill that is the basis for children's self-esteem, self-confidence, resilience, and even happiness! Adventures in Wisdom has released a holiday gift version of this popular resource and it's now available for free download.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adventures in Wisdom announces a free Coaching Story Gift Pack to teach children how to build positive self-talk this holiday season. If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift for children that will last a lifetime, then download the free coaching story that teaches children about positive self-talk, the mindset skill that is the basis for children's self-esteem, self-confidence, resilience, and even happiness!
"We designed this gift package for instant access to be gifted by anyone who would like to spend an hour connecting with a child in their lives - either online or in person," said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom, a company that has certified hundreds of child life coaches in over 30 countries since 2013.
The gift package includes:
A gift certificate that can be delivered in person or via email.
The complete, "Self-talk" coaching skill book from the Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching for Kids Curriculum. The skill book includes a Mentor's Guide, with coaching notes about how to share the skill of positive self-talk, and a "Children's Guide" that includes the coaching story that teaches the skill, discussion questions, and a fun activity for kids.
A completion certificate for kids!
"This gift pack works for children of any age, and is ideal for children 6-12 years old. We guarantee this is a gift that won't wind up at the bottom of the toy box," adds Renaye Thornborrow.
About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.
Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, her company, Adventures in Wisdom, has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries in their WISDOM Coaching child life coach certification program, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. Life coaching for kids is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids. To learn more, visit http://www.adventuresinwisdom.com, call 512-222-6659, or send email to renaye @ adventuresinwisdom dot com