SEATTLE and DUNDEE, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Glencoe Software is pleased to announce the release of NGFF-Converter, an easy-to-use open source tool for generating cloud-friendly bioimaging data. NGFF-Converter packages Glencoe's and the Open Microscopy Environment's world-renowned Bio-Formats proprietary conversion library in an easy-to-use, intuitive application designed for use by scientists who are new to working with cloud formats.

