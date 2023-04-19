Shobitam ropes in actor Vidya Balan as brand ambassador

The actor is known to be a passionate supporter of handlooms

SEATTLE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shobitam, a leading D2C ethnic wear brand that focuses on celebrating the elegance and legacy of handlooms globally, today announced the association of renowned actor Vidya Balan as a brand ambassador. As one of the most credible voices, Vidya has always supported the traditional art of handlooms, encouraging artisans globally.


