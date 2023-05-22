Raghu Sethuraman joins Shobitam as Chairman & CEO

 By Shobitam

Raghu will bring in his expertise to help scale Shobitam to new heights

SEATTLE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading D2C brand Shobitam, with a focus on democratizing ethnic fashion globally today announced the appointment of Raghu Sethuraman as Chairman and CEO. This leadership appointment is expected to facilitate rapid growth with both innovations and operational excellence, and help solidify Shobitam's position as a world class ethnic fashion brand as per an official statement by the company.


