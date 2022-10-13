World Vision frontline staff are witnessing more children going hungry and becoming severely malnourished as the food situation across Somalia worsens amid fears of heightened risk of famine in some parts of the country. ©2022 World Vision

 By World Vision U.S.

  • In Sudan, food prices have gone up 143% since 2021[1], a year after the FAO's global food price index saw its highest ever annual increase
  • It would take two weeks for a Somalian to earn enough to buy a common basket of food items[2], compared to just 1.2 hours for an American
  • An estimated 45 million children under 5 are so thin for their height, they're at increased risk of death [3]

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from global humanitarian organization World Vision highlights how spiraling food prices are contributing to the global hunger crisis and putting the world's most vulnerable children at increased risk of death.

