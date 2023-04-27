Support Local Journalism


Despite 72% of Americans feeling the impact of inflation, U.S. travelers say they plan to travel in 2023 "no matter what"

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Today Expedia released its 23rd-annual Vacation Deprivation report, finding that global vacation deprivation levels have reached a 10-year high as working adults navigate inflation, workplace labor shortages and busy schedules. Despite these obstacles, a whopping 81% of travelers worldwide plan to take as many — if not more — trips in 2023, pledging to travel "no matter what."


Tags