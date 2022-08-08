Support Local Journalism


Business leaders and senior government officials to discuss new partnerships for U.S. technology leadership and collaboration on next steps following passage of CHIPS and Science Act

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today announced that the three companies' CEOs will be co-hosting a summit of senior government officials, CEOs and C-suite executives from companies either involved in technology manufacturing or companies whose ability to compete depends on continued innovation, technology leadership and access to semiconductor chips in the U.S.

