Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Agreement Supports GlobalX Charter Operations of Short Distance Regional Flights: Electric Flight Coming to Florida, the Bahamas and Select Caribbean Destinations

MIAMI and ARLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO) (JET.B: NEO) (JETMF: OTCQB) (or "GlobalX"), a Miami-based provider of passenger and cargo charter jets, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) ordering 50 all-electric commuter Alice aircraft. The aircraft will open up new routes for passenger travel in GlobalX's key markets in Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean, supporting the airline's plan to adopt carbon-free and sustainable technologies.

Tags