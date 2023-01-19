Support Local Journalism


GO Car Wash recently acquired Moreno Valley Car Wash

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash expanded its presence on the west coast with the acquisition of Moreno Valley Car Wash in Moreno Valley, California. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 126 locations in 8 states.


