WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. ("Go Green", OTC: GOGR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Corrine Couch as Chief Operating Officer. Corrine's primary focus over the next 24 months is to develop Go Green's company culture and establish core operational integrity. Utilizing her past experience, Ms. Couch is eager to bring the Company's technology to the public sector, fostering strong relationships between Go Green and various governmental bodies.

Go Green's flagship products deliver real solutions spanning multiple sectors, ensuring a more sustainable future. Its proprietary water technology allows for the nonchemical treatment of water for unparalleled biological control that eliminates bacteria and other harmful compounds. The company's fuel technology has shown excellent results in reducing emissions in nearly any machine that burns fossil fuels and provides cost-effective solutions to conserve fuel. Go Green has been preparing lobbying efforts to local, state and federal governments to offer its technology on a large scale to eliminate the use of chemicals in water and meet increasing fuel emission standards. With these goals in mind, Corrine's leadership experience and understanding of governmental systems are invaluable.


