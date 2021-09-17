GOAL! Seattle Kraken fans to receive early boarding on Alaska Airlines By Alaska Airlines Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 GOAL! Seattle Kraken fans to receive early boarding on Alaska Airlines By Alaska Airlines GOAL! Seattle Kraken fans to receive early boarding on Alaska Airlines By Alaska Airlines Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken's inaugural hockey season just got even sweeter for fans. Starting today through the end of the season, Kraken fans who wear the teams' jersey can board early on all Alaska Airlines flights departing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Paine Field (PAE) this season.It's been over a year since the Kraken name and brand was unveiled, providing a sneak peek at the jersey's colors and overall design. Fans clamored this week to get a jersey when they went on sale, including many Alaska Airlines employees. Alaska is the founding partner and official airline of the Kraken. We can't wait to welcome our hometown to games via Alaska Airlines' Atrium, which will serve as the main entrance for all events at the new Climate Pledge Arena. Located on the south side of the arena, the Atrium spans 36,000 square-feet and feature stories and images reflecting the Pacific Northwest and the travel opportunities within our region and across the globe. Fans will see Alaska branding on the ice and on several boards around the hockey rink during games."We're thrilled for hockey to return Seattle and help to bring joy to our community and visitors for years to come," said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising, Alaska Airlines. "We can't wait to cheer on the new team and show off our hottest new destination – the Alaska Airlines' Atrium."About Alaska Airlines Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about our climate impact goals at blog.alaskaair.com. Read about Alaska Airlines at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK). View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goal-seattle-kraken-fans-to-receive-early-boarding-on-alaska-airlines-301379276.htmlSOURCE Alaska Airlines 