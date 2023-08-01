GOGO Charters

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing Greater Seattle. GOGO Charters now offers one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters offers group transportation options for all trips. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles from Downtown Seattle to your office in Renton, Tacoma or Bellevue, a field trip to the Space Needle or catching a Seahawks game at Lumen Field, GOGO Charters has you covered.


