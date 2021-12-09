Gonzalo Avila's new book "Pensamientos Cortos" entails a journey of finding wisdom and embracing what life gives By Page Publishing Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pensamientos Cortos By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Gonzalo Avila, an excellent writer, has completed his new book "Pensamientos Cortos": a brilliant reflection of a man's journey and the situations he encountered that changes his outlook. It is a life in verses and rhyme, trying to show others how he dealt with his own personal battles.Avila writes, "This work of short thoughts is something very special for me for several reasons. First, because it gives me the opportunity to draw things from the bottom of my soul; such as the clean love that we should feel for someone without asking for anything in return. I want to clarify that this is not easy at all, if we take into account the spiritual aspect we all know that it comes from God. And in this case I try to unite love, spirit and feeling, all this of course on a human level, and the human being who inspires in most of these thoughts her name is Mabel. I cannot say anything more about her, I just know that I will love her all my life. I also want to thank another person for her great help in this work. She is Annemarie Requena, a wonderful soul that the Lord Jesus uses for his work, and I, apart from gratitude, am very happy to meet her. The thoughts that I present here I hope you like. I have tried as always not to be something that could hurt someone, the message is one of love because no one could ever be happy without it. Thank you." Published by Page Publishing, Gonzalo Avila's stirring pieces are embossed with wisdom, enlightenment, and courage that move others to stand up and take their chances throughout life. It is a collection of life nuggets that will allow one to see their journey at a different shade.Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "Pensamientos Cortos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.About Page Publishing: Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705902/Gonzalo_Avila.jpg SOURCE Page Publishing 