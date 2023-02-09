Support Local Journalism


Company Looks Into Leveraging Artificial Intelligence Technology To Enhance Interactive Experiences For Players

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, has signed a development partnership agreement with Meraki Studios B.V. to create new Minecraft and Roblox games as the Company looks into artificial intelligence (AI) technology integration to enhance engagement and monetization for their interactive gaming experiences for players going into 2023.


