Creator Of The First-To-Market Cheese Wedges Leads The Industry in Product Innovation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their continued drive to grow the plant-based cheese segment, GOOD PLANeT Foods, today announced their latest innovation, plant-based Snack Packs. GOOD PLANeT Foods Snack Packs are individually packaged, and are made for on-the-go convenience. GOOD PLANeT Foods Snack Packs are available in two delicious flavors, Smoked Gouda with Dried Cranberries and Almonds, and Cheddar with Dried Cranberries and Cashews. The Snack Packs will retail for SRP $1.99 and will be available in grocery stores and online delivery services starting in October.

