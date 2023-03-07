Support Local Journalism


ROME, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WordLift and Kalicube announced their partnership with the mission to elevate SEO performance. WordLift and Kalicube help business websites of all sizes speak the language Google uses to decide what will be included in its search results. With WordLift and Kalicube together, companies can see their websites appear on the top of Google search results, getting more visibility and conversions. Working in perfect synergy, WordLift and Kalicube have become a powerful combination to elevate companies looking to move into the new Entity-Based SEO era driven by ChatGPT.

"Speaking Google's native language is the new El Dorado," said Jason Barnard, Kalicube Founder. "It is only when you can communicate effectively that you can educate the gatekeeper. And it is only when you educate the gatekeeper that you can dominate your market."


