Startup founder, author, and C-suite STEM + leader who has managed global teams at companies like Amazon, General Electric, and Nielsen recognized for outstanding achievements in STEM

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gotara (http://www.gotara.com), creator of the leading global career growth platform for women in STEM +, today announced D. Sangeeta will be honored during the Women of Color STEM conference on October 6-8 in Detroit, Michigan with the prestigious Career Achievement Award. This is the second time Sangeeta has received the Woman of Color STEM award for Career Achievement, with the first coming in 2005 when she was a maintenance cost engineering manager at General Electric.

