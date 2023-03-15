Support Local Journalism


BOSTON and WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Joel Antwi and Kaileigh Callender have been selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) 2023 Pathfinder program, which trains high-performing, early-career attorneys on foundational leadership and relationship-building skills.


