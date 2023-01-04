NSCW 2023 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

 By National School Choice Week

Washington schools, organizations, and families to hold more than 250 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Inslee has proclaimed Jan. 22-28 to be School Choice Week in Washington, recognizing the role that K-12 school choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state. This announcement marks the fourth year in a row that the Week has been formally proclaimed in the state.


