BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Over 30 local and state governments in the US and Canada – several in cold weather climates – passed or introduced new building electrification policies in the last six months to protect health, safety, and the global climate.

SAFE Cities and partners will host a live online event WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022, 9:30 AM Pacific honoring local leadership and momentum in this growing movement. Organizers will also launch a Briefing Note countering the false and misleading messaging of the gas industry.


