GracoRoberts is proud to be the largest, fastest, and most technical aerospace specialty chemicals distributor in the world, providing the global aerospace community with immediate access to over 100,000 products – with 25,000 in-stock at any given time. We are a full-service supplier of complex engineered materials for aerospace OEM and MRO segments, composites, electronics, and other advanced manufacturing industries.

 By GracoRoberts, Pacific Coast Composites

Transaction Fortifies High-Value Technical Capability and Speed to Market

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GracoRoberts has acquired Washington-based Pacific Coast Composites ("PCC") to significantly expand its composites materials offerings and underpin its standing as the largest, fastest, and most technical aerospace specialty chemicals distributor around the globe.


