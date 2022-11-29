Support Local Journalism


Sustainability startup creating platform to increase quality carbon offset supply

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Ecosystem, an innovative sustainability start-up that will tackle the expensive, slow, and ineffective process of navigating the voluntary carbon market, has raised capital from SE Ventures, a premier early-stage venture fund backed by Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digitalization of industrial automation and energy management.


