BOSTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading cruise company Grand Circle Cruise Line announced today that it has been named #4 in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers.
"We are extremely honored to be recognized by USA Today 10Best," said Brian FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer of Grand Circle. "This award affirms our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for solo travelers on Grand Circle cruises, especially with our low-cost Single Supplements."
Grand Circle Cruise Line, offering the best value in river cruising, operates an award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships throughout Europe. Travelers explore in groups of 38-45 and enjoy the family-like atmosphere while aboard Grand Circle's 86- to 162-passenger ships. Exclusive Discovery Series events take travelers into the heart of their destination's culture, providing a glimpse at its people's day-to-day lives. Local Program Directors, who accompany travelers throughout the trip and are available 24/7, foster camaraderie in the group and bring their homelands to life as only a local can.
Grand Circle Cruise Line was named among the Top 5 River Cruises by Conde Nast Traveler in 2022. Travel + Leisure named Grand Circle to its 2022 World's Best Awards for 10 Best River Cruise Lines.
USA Today 10Best nominees are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.
For more information on Grand Circle Cruise Line, please visit http://www.gct.com or call 1-800-221-2610.
About Grand Circle Cruise Line
Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships traverse Europe's waterways, visiting iconic capitals and small towns. More than 800,000 travelers 50+ have sailed with Grand Circle Cruise Line since 1998, including more than 225,000 solo travelers. Today, more than 60 percent of Grand Circle Cruise Line travelers are solo—attracted by Grand Circle's comprehensive program that includes low-cost Single Supplements on River Cruises, and free Single Supplements on all pre-and post-trip extension options.