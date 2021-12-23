Gravis Law, PLLC Celebrates Top Positioning on 6th Annual Law Firm 500 Award List of Fastest Growing Law Firms in US By Gravis Law, PLLC Dec 23, 2021 Dec 23, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RICHLAND, Wash., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Firm 500 Award committee announced the list of 2021 Honorees ranking Gravis Law number 7 on its 6th annually published list recognizing law firms that have achieved significant growth in revenues. Honorees were verified by the outside certified accounting firm, Shavell & Company, P.A.The award honorees are a beacon of light for the legal industry demonstrating innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to client service."We are proud to be named a Law Firm 500 Honoree. This distinction validates the importance of focusing on our clients, maintaining top quality legal services, and the value of a collaborative work environment in achieving exponential growth," said Brett Spooner, CEO and Managing Partner. "Every person on the Team contributes to our success and we are incredibly grateful for the work they do." The 2021 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list showcases the fastest growing law firms in the United States. Each ranking also includes the percentage of growth over 4 years. The 8 top ranking firms in 2021 all grew by a staggering quadruple digits - no small feat for any business.We invite you to congratulate and follow the progress of our law firm, and industry peers for their dedication to success and innovation. The full list of 2021 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees can be found lawfirm500.com/2021-award-honorees/Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing accessible and uncomplicated world-class legal services. Since being founded in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to seventeen locations across the country and more than 150 employees. The Firm offers a full suite of legal services in business, litigation, bankruptcy, Social Security disability, family law, estate planning, probate, personal injury, tax law, criminal defense, and real estate law. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal services to all their markets. Media ContactJoshua Penner, Gravis Law, PLLC, +1 3609393080, media@gravislaw.comRandi Johnson, Gravis Law, 509-241-3705, Rjohnson@gravislaw.com SOURCE Gravis Law, PLLC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedEDA Shop Local program brings Christmas cheer to merchants and shoppers alike Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter