WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarrian L. Ellis, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice in Washington, D.C., was among those honored for leadership as a Past-President of the Black Law Students Association (BLSA) at New York Law School (NYLS) during the organization's 27th Annual Alumni Awards Dinner April 14 at NYLS. Tarrian served as president from 2017-2018.


