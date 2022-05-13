Arista is at the intersection of the arts, entertainment, top medical facilities and easy light rail access, providing prime location for luxury apartments
SEATTLE, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the development, investment, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, today announced it has begun pre-leasing of Arista Residences, a luxury mid-rise residential apartment building in the heart of Ravenna. Located at 4715 25th Avenue NE, Arista is a seven-story mid-rise with 236 units and features timeless design, thoughtful curation, and distinctive style all centrally located between the University of Washington and University Village.
"Greystar is excited to announce pre-leasing for this new Seattle development, Arista, that will elevate the lives of those in the UVillage District," said Aaron Keeler, Managing Director at Greystar. "This development will bring a new, modern concept to the community and make ties between the cultural opportunities offered and its residents."
Designed to foster relationships and create community, the property is equipped with luxury amenities that compliment an elevated lifestyle. Arista includes a world-class fitness studio, yoga and circuit room, relaxing infrared saunas to wind down, a rooftop terrace with fire pits and BBQs, The Faulkner Library, pet park and spa, a seventh-floor wine lounge, a bike workshop and bike storage for residents to take advantage of the more than 20 miles of the Burke Gilman Trail. The refined, modern interiors of Arista include Samsung stainless steel appliance packages with gas ranges, air conditioning in all homes and covered, onsite parking.
Arista offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes and townhomes, in two unique interior color palettes, ranging from 409 to 1,692 square feet. Large private outdoor terraces are also available in select homes.
The Ravenna neighborhood has become an elegant hub of commerce and community, with over 650-acres of parks and cultural opportunities at resident's back doors. Just steps away from the University Village shopping area and the University of Washington, access to the college's museums, sporting events, and the state's top medical center are available. The Link light rail and 520 floating bridge make downtown Bellevue and Seattle a quick commute as well. With a Walk Score of 90 and a Bike Score of 99, Arista is the ideal location to explore some of the area's best shops, local treasures, and most renowned restaurants.
Arista will begin welcoming its first residents in summer 2022. For more information and to schedule a tour, visit livearista.com.
