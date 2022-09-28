Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


"GrillGirl" Robyn Lindars, the female Grilling blogger behind GrillGirl.com, is hosting a grilling class and wine pairing dinner specifically for women with some of the most successful female Chefs in BBQ, to change the narrative around women and grilling and encourage more women to discover cooking outdoors over fire.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "GrillGirl" Robyn Lindars, The Grilling Blogger and influencer behind GrillGirl.com, announced The GrillGirl GrillGrate Women's Grilling Clinic Event will be hosted at her ranch in SouthWest Florida featuring some of Grilling and BBQ's most successful female Chefs on Saturday, October 22nd in North Fort Myers, FL to empower more women to learn to grill.

Tags