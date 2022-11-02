Support Local Journalism


NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry Fan announced today that their GrillHogs Soft Grip Tongs were named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Awards in the Outdoor Entertaining category. A full list of winners can be found online at https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/kitchen-gear-coffee-awards-2022/.

GrillHogs, by Hungry Fan, is America's fastest growing brand of premium grilling and kitchen tools. Top-rated in the grilling tools category on Amazon, GrillHogs' patent pending products feature superior durability and unique ergonomic design. GrillHogs Soft Grip Tongs are available on Amazon and www.HungryFan.com, offered in 9", 12", and 16" varieties.


