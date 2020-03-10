SEATTLE, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grist, the nation's leading environmental media organization, today released the 2020 Grist 50 — its fifth annual list of 50 emerging leaders with fresh, real-world solutions to some of the world's biggest problems. In typical Grist 50 fashion, this year's list features leaders from many different disciplines and backgrounds; it includes scientists, artists, policymakers, farmers, social-justice advocates, entrepreneurs, chefs, policy wonks, and more -- all working toward a planet that doesn't burn and a future that doesn't suck.
Grist calls these forward-looking phenoms Fixers. This year, more than 1,000 individuals were nominated to receive the honor.
"Now more than ever, the news cycle is dominated by negative storylines, especially on climate change, with too little focus on solutions, on ways out of the planetary pickle," said Chip Giller, Grist's founder. "The Grist 50 highlights those working to fix the challenges before us, and shows what a vibrant, diverse, solutions-oriented sustainability movement looks like."
The Grist 50 is produced by Fix, Grist's solutions lab. Fix explores the world of what's possible, identifying and celebrating climate and justice leaders, connecting them to each other to deepen their impact, and telling unexpected stories about progress.
"The climate crisis demands action. The Grist 50 puts a spotlight on the next generation of climate voices to make sure they'll be heard," said actress and environmental activist Jane Fonda. "This is an important list and everyone should know this group of changemakers. If I have anything to do with it, this list will be the next TIME 100!"
The 2020 Grist 50 Fixers list celebrates emerging leaders across a range of demographics, including:
- CECILIA ALDARONDO, Filmmaker: a documentarian with a Tribeca Film Festival debut telling the story of what really happened after Hurricane Maria
- SHANE BERNARDO, Cofounder, Food As Healing: a Filipino-American community organizer using food as a way to better understand social justice and climate change
- MARCUS BRIGGS-CLOUD, Codirector, Ekvn-Yefolecv Maskoke Ecovillage: a teacher who created a village to encourage sustainable living while protecting his ancestral language from extinction
- ERIKA DICKERSON-DESPENZA, Tow Playwright-in-Residence at The Public Theater in NYC: a playwright using the arts to draw attention to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan
- MICHAEL MALCOM, Executive Director, People's Justice Council // Alabama Interfaith Power and Light: a pastor raising awareness around energy equity's intersection with faith
- EVELYN VALDEZ-WARD, Cofounder, Reclaiming STEM: a DACA recipient bringing diverse and underrepresented scientists together
- COURTNEY WILLIAMS, Chief Strategist, The Brown Bike Girl: an advocate building a more inclusive biking community
- THANU YAKUPITIYAGE, U.S. Communications Director, 350.org: a communications director ensuring the climate movement includes migrant voices
Since 2016, the Grist 50 has reached millions of people who have read about, and shared the work of these inspiring leaders. Those selected as Fixers have seen their networks expand, their opportunities grow, and their effectiveness increase due to being on the list.
About Grist:
One of the country's leading nonprofit media organizations, Grist has been serving up clear-eyed, refreshingly irreverent environmental reporting since 1999. We believe in a planet that doesn't burn and a future that doesn't suck. Grist's pioneering work has led to coverage in other media, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC's TODAY, and TIME, and won many prestigious awards. Our mantra these days: Don't freak out. Figure it out. For more information, visit https://grist.org/.
About the Grist 50
Each year, the nonprofit media organization Grist searches high and low for the most inspiring innovators and doers working on fresh solutions to the planet's biggest problems. The result is a collection of 50 Fixers building a sustainable world that works for everyone. Solutions come in many shapes and sizes: exciting technologies, smart campaigns, forward-thinking legislation, innovative products, courageous organizations. Fixers vary, too; they include farmers, entrepreneurs, comedians, activists, scholars, scientists, and more.
The Grist 50 is produced by Fix, Grist's solutions lab. Fix explores the world of what's possible, identifying and celebrating climate and justice leaders, connecting them to each other to deepen their impact, and telling unexpected stories about progress. Leaders on the Grist 50 become part of a network, which convenes Fixers at different events and gatherings throughout the year. Our vision: a planet that doesn't burn and a future that doesn't suck.
