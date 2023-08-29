Support Local Journalism


Unique, business-critical insights from employees call for the highest level of protection in order to drive true advantage

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groopit, the enterprise SaaS platform that helps companies solve their most complex business problems with insights from employees, underscores its commitment to best-in-class data security by achieving a clean SOC 2 attestation report, a recognized benchmark for ensuring stringent data protection and operational standards. This, combined with the company's 2023 Net Promoter Score of 100, demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to its customers.


