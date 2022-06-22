New Groopit App for Microsoft Teams transforms how companies solve problems
SEATTLE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groopit, the enterprise crowdsolving technology leader, today announces a new Groopit for Microsoft Teams app now available on the Microsoft Teams store.
The new Groopit for Microsoft Teams app transforms how companies solve problems. When leaders need to outsmart competitors, accelerate revenue growth, deliver better products, or solve a myriad of other strategic challenges, they often struggle because they don't have the right information. Valuable information gets lost in Teams channels and conversation, surveys are slow, and in-person meetings skew input to those with the loudest voices. With Groopit, customer-facing employees can quickly share high-quality, quantitative data without ever leaving their conversations in Microsoft Teams. Groopit brings together insights from employees working across different Teams channels, locations, disciplines, and systems, empowering everyone to make better, faster decisions with real-time data.
As David Benjamin and David Komlos recently wrote in Fast Company, "The most significant challenges leaders face today are complex in nature. They are issues like doubling the growth of a business, transforming a culture, offering a world-beating consumer experience, complying with new legislation, or stemming an epidemic." Solving these problems is hard because the existing technologies aren't built to gather and share real-time data from the front lines. New enterprise crowdsolving solutions like Groopit, combined with Microsoft Teams, now make it possible for leaders to get the real-time data they need to solve any complex problem, fast.
Microsoft Teams brings hundreds of millions of people, process, and data together to help employees thrive in the hybrid workplace. Groopit extends the power of Microsoft Teams with crowdsolving to transform how employees come together to solve complex problems. For example, if you're on a mission to outsmart competitors, you need decision-makers across every discipline and altitude creating competitive advantage. Groopit turns employees into active participants: sharing real-time competitive intelligence, seeing the patterns and anomalies, and using the intel to inform their own decisions. As a result, distributed teams can now work in concert to create competitive advantage.
"We're thrilled to bring the first and only crowdsolving solution to the Microsoft Teams store," said Tammy Savage, Groopit CEO. "With this launch, Groopit transforms Teams into a problem-solving engine that helps leaders make better, faster decisions with real-time data from employees. Adding the ability to share structured, real-time data within the most popular collaboration product in the world will empower every Microsoft Teams customer to tackle their hardest problems with confidence."
