New Groopit App for Salesforce solves the #1 request from Salesforce and Slack customers

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Groopit App for Salesforce transforms how companies gather actionable insights from employees working in Slack and Microsoft Teams. With only a few quick taps from any conversation in Slack or Teams, employees can share information, associate each insight with an account or opportunity, and have this knowledge record added to Salesforce in real time. For the first time, actionable insights can be requested, captured, aggregated, and surfaced to cross-discipline teams and their leadership in real time. The Groopit App for Salesforce launched today on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Tags