Led by WestRiver Group and backed by Cercano Management; Former Microsoft executives' startup delivers an entirely new category of enterprise SaaS - crowdsolving - that transforms how companies crowdsource data from employees to solve problems.

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groopit, an enterprise SaaS platform that makes it easy to crowdsource insights from employees and use that data to solve complex problems, has raised $3.5M in Seed funding led by WestRiver Group with continued participation from existing investors Cercano Management, Tapas Capital, Cascade Seed Fund and others. The company, whose software is already available on Slack, Teams, Salesforce, iOS, and Android, will invest the funds in continued product innovation and expand the number of enterprise customers it serves. Today, companies like The Home Depot, Guidant Financial, and Stuckey's rely on Groopit to accelerate revenue growth, improve customer experiences, and outsmart competitors with quantitative insights from employees.


