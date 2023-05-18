Led by WestRiver Group and backed by Cercano Management; Former Microsoft executives' startup delivers an entirely new category of enterprise SaaS - crowdsolving - that transforms how companies crowdsource data from employees to solve problems.
SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groopit, an enterprise SaaS platform that makes it easy to crowdsource insights from employees and use that data to solve complex problems, has raised $3.5M in Seed funding led by WestRiver Group with continued participation from existing investors Cercano Management, Tapas Capital, Cascade Seed Fund and others. The company, whose software is already available on Slack, Teams, Salesforce, iOS, and Android, will invest the funds in continued product innovation and expand the number of enterprise customers it serves. Today, companies like The Home Depot, Guidant Financial, and Stuckey's rely on Groopit to accelerate revenue growth, improve customer experiences, and outsmart competitors with quantitative insights from employees.
Guidant Financial has served 25,000+ small businesses and is deeply committed to delivering outstanding customer experiences. That's easier said than done. Guidant attempted to diagnose areas to improve the customer experience via traditional methods like surveys, spreadsheets, and Salesforce notes. The work was slow, laborious, and imprecise - until they found Groopit. Now, any time a customer is confused or frustrated, the customer-facing employee captures the reason, frustration level, and time cost with a few quick taps. Groopit delivers a precise, quantitative, real-time view of how the customer experience can be improved. Guidant integrates data into daily operations so the teams responsible for SCRUM, training, and policy are empowered with real-time data to continually improve customer experience.
"Having high quality customer insights is game-changing," said Jeremy Ames, Guidant Financial President and Co-founder. "Groopit helps our employees capture the voice of the customer after every interaction and gives our leadership team the agility to inform any decision with insights from our employees."
Business leaders need data from frontline employees to make informed decisions and solve complex problems. However, traditional data sharing methods are time-consuming and inefficient. Groopit streamlines data sharing into a single workflow, making it easy for frontline employees to share data in three taps. Groopit also integrates with existing enterprise systems, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Salesforce, so leaders can gain real-time insights into what is happening across their extended teams.
"Nobody has a monopoly on knowledge. The ability to share data and collaborate in real-time is a critical competitive advantage for leaders," said Anthony Bontranger, Managing Director at WestRiver Group. "Groopit leverages the wisdom of the crowd - where the crowd is most active in Slack, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, or on their mobile devices - to capture and deliver actionable insights and empower everyone to make better, faster, more customer-centric decisions. Groopit is well positioned to disrupt the $30B Collaboration Software market with its unique approach to crowdsolving."
"Innovative leaders are using Groopit to get --- and actually use --- insights from employees. They're building competitive advantage, improving customer experience, accelerating revenue growth, and tackling their most strategic initiatives," said Tammy Savage, CEO and Co-founder of Groopit. "Solving complex problems is possible with the radical simplicity of Groopit. The solution is different from any other, replacing the pain of ad-hoc data chaos with the power of crowdsolving."
Groopit was co-founded in 2018 by Tammy Savage and John Vert. Savage, a former Microsoft executive, became obsessed with understanding what leaders need to accelerate business results, especially when leading large, distributed and cross-functional teams. Out of that obsession, Groopit was born.
About Groopit
Groopit is the leading provider of crowdsolving software, a new category of enterprise SaaS software that transforms how people come together to solve problems. With Groopit, front-line employees share real-time data to illuminate a problem, and everyone involved is empowered to make better, faster decisions. To learn more about Groopit, visit https://groopit.co/.