Multi-Year Financial Commitment to Support High School Real Estate Career Exploration Programs

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grosvenor, a privately held international property owner and developer with a 70-year track record in North America, has donated $250,000 to Pension Real Estate Association's (PREA) programs designed to open doors for diverse, economically disadvantaged high school students to pursue careers in commercial real estate. The donation is funded by The Westminster Foundation, which represents the charitable activities of the Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor businesses. Funds will be distributed over five years to PREA Foundation to support two programs focused on providing a pathway for students to pursue opportunities within the industry.


