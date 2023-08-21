...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology and Yakima Regional Clean
Air Agency have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon
PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Multi-Year Financial Commitment to Support High School Real Estate Career Exploration Programs
WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grosvenor, a privately held international property owner and developer with a 70-year track record in North America, has donated $250,000 to Pension Real Estate Association's (PREA) programs designed to open doors for diverse, economically disadvantaged high school students to pursue careers in commercial real estate. The donation is funded by The Westminster Foundation, which represents the charitable activities of the Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor businesses. Funds will be distributed over five years to PREA Foundation to support two programs focused on providing a pathway for students to pursue opportunities within the industry.