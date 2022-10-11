Support Local Journalism


CHELAN, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonPlace, a non-profit publisher and resource developer, is embarking on an organizational model that partners every publication with an under-resourced group of people. Their flagship title, "Hope Against Hope: A Word Study in Romans," is an 8-week Bible study that includes small group discussion questions, guided prayers, and an in-depth study of Paul's experience with hope. It also infuses hope back into a world worn down by bad news to the benefit of Providence Heights, a training center that focuses on prevention and transformation for women.

Hope research and "emotion theorists" have recently begun to examine the unexpected power of hope in dealing with fear and uncertainty. Recently, Forbes shared an article about the importance of hope in business strategy, and psychologist Charles Richard Snyder developed his "Hope Theory" based upon how hope can positively inform performance. However, God has always known the power of hope—not for strategy or success, but for one's spiritual well-being, purpose, and significance.

