Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Today, SANESolution is announcing a groundbreaking supplement called SANE Vitaae® to naturally support healthy brain function and address brain fog and other cognitive issues so common in those 40 and older, now available on Amazon. With memory glitches and brain fog an increasingly common issue in middle age, Vitaae® is a new tool to respond to the neurological inflammation shown to be a significant risk factor for cognitive dysfunction.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SANESolution is announcing a groundbreaking supplement called SANE Vitaae® to naturally support healthy brain function and address brain fog and other cognitive issues so common in those 40 and older, now available on Amazon. With memory glitches and brain fog an increasingly common issue in middle age, Vitaae® is a new tool to respond to the neurological inflammation shown to be a significant risk factor for cognitive dysfunction.


Tags