BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SANESolution is announcing a groundbreaking supplement called SANE Vitaae® to naturally support healthy brain function and address brain fog and other cognitive issues so common in those 40 and older, now available on Amazon. With memory glitches and brain fog an increasingly common issue in middle age, Vitaae® is a new tool to respond to the neurological inflammation shown to be a significant risk factor for cognitive dysfunction.
"Age-related memory loss is widely believed to begin around 60," said Matthew Olesiak, M.D., the Chief Medical Director at SANESolution. "While it's true that brain problems are more common in people over the age of 65, new research suggests that memory loss, brain fog, and other signs of cognitive decline may begin decades earlier. This is one of the most important medical discoveries in the 21st Century, as it gives us the time and opportunity to address the likely causes of cognitive decline, like neurological inflammation, before it advances to more severe brain issues, which is why we created SANE Vitaae®." (1)
When researchers examined data from an ongoing British health study called Whitehall II, they made a shocking discovery. Over a decade, approximately 5,200 men in the study and 2,200 women between the ages of 45 and 70 were tested on three separate occasions to assess memory, mental reasoning, and language. The testing showed a cognitive decline at all age levels. Over the 10-year evaluation, participants in their mid-to-late 40s when testing began experienced a 3.6% decline in mental reasoning, compared to a 9.6% decline among those in their mid-to-late 60s. (2)
Dr. Olesiak said, "these findings do not suggest that people in their 40s are walking around with severe brain issues. Fortunately, the cognitive decline shown in this evaluation was minimal. But it does indicate a potential 'brain health storm' as millions of these individuals approach their 60s. Science has shown us there is something we can do to naturally relieve brain inflammation, along with the resulting cognitive dysfunction plaguing many people today. Vitaae® combines the most potent and effective grade brain-health nutrients that have been shown to help support the body's natural recovery systems maximally."
Developed by a team of researchers led by Dr. Olesiak and Jonathan Bailor, Founder, and CEO of SANESolution, the SANE Vitaae® memory supplement contains a proprietary blend of ingredients that research suggests may help naturally soothe brain inflammation while supporting healthy brain function.
Vitaae® contains Citicoline sodium, a new form of citicoline that has been shown to boost brain energy and improve memory, attention, focus, and motor speed in clinical trials. Citicoline has demonstrated its ability to increase phosphatidylcholine, an essential component of cell membranes needed for proper brain function. (7, 8, 9)
Citicoline was first developed and used as a drug in 1970s Japan to treat stroke patients and was found to significantly increase the chances of making a complete recovery if administered within the first 24 hours of having the stroke. A naturally occurring body chemical with proven neuroprotective effects, citicoline has been used effectively to treat the cognitive symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by neuroinflammation. Today, citicoline is available as a medication and brain health supplement in Europe and the United States. (10)
During his research, Dr. Olesiak also identified several other nutrients that support brain health and function while defending against neurological inflammation, including folate, acetyl-l-carnitine, and coenzyme Q-10 (CoQ10), which he also included in the supplement to provide people with a comprehensive multi-factor formula for brain health.
Now available for purchase nationwide, Vitaae® is the breakthrough health product of 2022 as it may address brain inflammation, potentially supporting the body's natural ability to recover from unpleasant and sometimes crippling brain fog, memory lapses, poor concentration, and other signs of poor brain function.
SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://store.sanesolution.com
SANE Vitaae™ Ingredients:
Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)
Folate (as 5-MTHF from Calcium Methyltetrahydrofolate)
Acetyl L-carnitine HCL
L-Carnitine Tartrate
Gymnema sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid
Omega-3 Fish Oil Miroencapsulated (9% EPA, 6% DHA)
Citicoline Sodium (CDP-Choline)
CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)
Other ingredients: Gelatin, magnesium stearate, silica, and rice flour.