Group14's commercial BAM-1 factory for silicon battery materials in Woodinville, WA, earns ISO 9001 certification.

Group14's commercial BAM-1 factory for silicon battery materials in Woodinville, WA, earns ISO 9001 certification.

 By Group14 Technologies, PRI Registrar

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Group14 doubles down on delivering the world's highest-performing silicon battery technology at commercial scale

WOODINVILLE, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced that it has earned ISO 9001 certification for its commercial Battery Active Materials factory (BAM-1) in Woodinville, WA. A critical component in Group14's global manufacturing roadmap, this milestone underscores the company's commitment to quality, validating its ability to effectively meet demand for high-performing battery materials from customers including automaker Porsche AG and lithium-ion battery innovator Amperex Technology Limited (ATL).


Tags