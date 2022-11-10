Group14's flagship silicon-carbon anode technology, SCC55™, unlocks 50% more energy density compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Group14's flagship silicon-carbon anode technology, SCC55™, unlocks 50% more energy density compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

 By Group14 Technologies

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Selected in the Green Energy category, Group14's transformational silicon battery technology, SCC55™, enables the electrification of everything from EVs to aviation to the grid

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of silicon battery technology, today announced that its next-generation silicon battery technology, SCC55™, was named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 in the Green Energy category. TIME's annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations changing how we live, work, play and think about what's possible.


Tags