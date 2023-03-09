Support Local Journalism


Innovations in GORE-TEX, Women's Bibs, Sun Protection, and an Expanded Footwear Line Highlight the Collection

POULSBO, Wash. , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today announces the launch of its  Spring 2023 collection available at wholesale retail partners and on Grundes.com. The new line includes innovations in GORE-TEX outerwear, a unique Women's bib relief system, continued expansion of their popular and tournament-winning footwear line, and all-new sun protection apparel.


