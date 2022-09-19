Guidehouse logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

 Guidehouse

Firm consistently certified as GPTW since 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is celebrating its designation as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority in workplace culture. The company earned the recognition for the fourth consecutive year in the United States and now for the first time globally, with specific recognitions earned in India, Lithuania, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, South Africa and Tanzania where they have offices.

