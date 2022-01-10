Guidehouse Announces New Partner Promotions By Guidehouse Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse) By Guidehouse Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced 20 senior professionals have been named Partners of the firm, effective January 1, 2022."Our success is reflected in this group of supremely talented individuals who not only made a major contribution this past year, but whose leadership is helping us build the next generation consultancy for a new generation of consultant," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "These outstanding professionals have demonstrated exceptional stewardship of our business, inspire our colleagues, and excelled supporting our clients and their mission. I'm delighted to welcome each of them to their new role as Guidehouse partners." Guidehouse proudly welcomes the following members of its new partner class:Imran Ahmed, Financial ServicesBob Audet, IT StrategyMarc Benson, Risk, Regulatory & ComplianceMarguerite Clarkson, HealthPatricia Cogswell, National SecurityKerry Crowley, DefenseCJ Donnelly, Advanced Analytics & Intelligent AutomationShannon Graham, Energy, Sustainability, & InfrastructureHanford Lin, HealthCollin Lopes, Technology SolutionsRaquel Malmberg, State & Local GovernmentRyan McKeon, DefenseJennifer Melchior, Energy, Sustainability, & InfrastructureIngrid Peterson, National SecurityArjun Reddy, Financial ServicesJonathan Shiery, Financial ServicesSteven Tobias, Energy, Sustainability, & InfrastructureSamantha Welch, Financial ServicesCrystal Wolf, Financial ServicesHassan Zahwa, HealthWith 12,000+ employees and subject matter experts, Guidehouse is a next generation consultancy that has the insights and expertise across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, Guidehouse creates scalable, innovative solutions that help their clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success.About GuidehouseGuidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com. Media Contact:GuidehouseCecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-announces-new-partner-promotions-301455875.htmlSOURCE Guidehouse 