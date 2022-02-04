TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com offers the latest 2021 ezW2Correction software as a 2 to 15 user network version format for growing companies. The W2 and W3 form correction software is compatible for business owners and tax professionals that need the application on multiple computers or in multiple locations from home or office.
"W2C and W3C software, ezW2Correction 2021 is now available to customers as a network version for 2 to 15 user compatibility." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
Download and purchase to begin processing W2 and W3 correction forms immediately at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have more important tasks than learning complicated software.
In addition to the customer support offered, ezW2Correction also includes white paper printing that has been approved by SSA to print all W2C and W3C forms, eliminating the need to purchase red ink forms.
Network and Enterprise version includes:
- Print or efile W2 and W3 corrections with the 2021 version for tax years 2011 - 2021
- Data Import feature, unlimited companies, unlimited forms
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This feature is SSA-approved).
- Multiple users can share the same account over network with network version
- ezW2 Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms .
- ezW2 Correction can print recipient copies into a digital PDF file.
- ezW2 Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
- New enterprise version for Importing both W2 previous and corrected data from csv file
ezW2Correction is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and 7. Even the smallest of businesses can benefit from this easy to use W2 and W3 Correction filing software.
Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction. Potential customers https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
