Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WSD Committee to Present Award at U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day on October 12

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorated astronaut Michael López-Alegría has been selected by the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day Planning Committee as the recipient of the prestigious Ronald H. Brown Standards Leadership Award. Members of the U.S. standards and conformity assessment community will honor López-Alegría during the U.S. Celebration of World Standards Day (WSD) on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Named for the late U.S. Secretary of Commerce, the Ronald Brown Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in promoting the important role of standardization in eliminating global barriers to trade.


Tags